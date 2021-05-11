Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School’s track and field team hosted El Paso-Gridley, Ridgeview/Lexington May 6.
Mens results include:
100 meters
1 Conner Betts, El Paso-Gridley, 11.92a, a personal record
2 Reece Stimpert, El Paso-Gridley, 12.39a
3 Jake Morin, Eureka, 12.43 a, a personal record
4 Tyler Heffren, Eureka, 12.49a
— LeRoy 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. LeRoy scored five runs in the first two innings to top GCMS in HOIC action and win its seventh game in a row. Karlee Eastham pitched a shutout, striking out six and walking one for the Panthers (12-5). Her run support came from Lynsee Clow and Molly Buckles. Clow finished 3 of 4 with two RBI, while Buckles went 2 of 3 with a double and two RBI. Sadie Christensen had two of five hits for the Falcons (1-6).
In boys’ track and field— At Downs. Fisher’s Jaylin White continues to be a threat in the sprints and swept them again in the four-team meet at Tri-Valley. White ran 11.9 seconds to win the 100-meter dash and followed that up with a first-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 24.6 seconds. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Isaiah Chatman also swept the hurdles, running 15.3 seconds to win the 100-meter hurdles and 40.9 seconds to win the 300-meter hurdles.
In girls’ track and field— At Downs. Two area athletes posted first-place finishes in the four-team meet hosted by Tri-Valley. Fisher’s Kaitlyn Miller won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 12.8 seconds, and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Abigail Sizemore placed first in the long jump with a mark of 12 feet, 8 inches.
Baseball
— Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6. A four-run second inning gave the host Panthers (6-1) all the cushion they needed in a nonconference win versus the Falcons (3-3). PBL’s fifth consecutive triumph was keyed by Brett Giese’s two hits and three RBI, two RBI apiece from Gavin Coplea and Charlie Pound and 14 walks as a team. GCMS’s Zach Price drove in two runs, while Braden Roesch posted two hits.
— Monticello 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Monticello scored multiple runs in four innings to cruise to a six-inning nonconference home win, ending PBL’s five-game win streak in the process. Jared Lockmiller powered the Sages (4-3) by going 3 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored, while teammates Joey Sprinkle (3 for 4, triple, double, two RBI) and Triston Foran (3 for 4) all had multi-hit games. Luke Teschke threw five innings for the Sages, only allowing two hits and striking out nine. Gavin Coplea, Brett Giese, Jeremiah Ager and Keagan Busboom each had a single for PBL (6-2).
— Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8, Decatur St. Teresa 6. PBL needed every bit of its seven-run third inning to fend off St. Teresa’s comeback attempt with two runs in each of the last two innings. Gavin Coplea was 2 of 4 with two RBI to lead the Panthers, while Brett Giese knocked a solo home run and Kurtis Adkins tripled and drove in two runs in the win.
— St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Burnett came through for St. Joseph-Ogden in a different way to beat PBL, driving a one-out single to right field and score Xander Rieches for the walk-off win. Zach Martinie got the win in relief for the Spartans (15-2) after Hayden Brazelton struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings. Charlie Pound went 2 of 3 at the plate to pace the Panthers (7-3).
— Eureka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The host Falcons (3-4) were hamstrung offensively in a Heart of Illinois Conference defeat, with only Ethan Garard and Nathan Kallal managing a hit. Garard and Braden Roesch combined for seven strikeouts on the mound.
Softball
— Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12-9, Urbana 0-4. PBL opened its season after one postponement and seven cancellations with a doubleheader sweep of Urbana. Lorena Arnett was 3 of 4 with three RBI and three stolen bases to lead the Panthers (2-0) in game one, while Maddy Foellner went 3 of 4 with five RBI in the game two victory. Lorilie Yau had two hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored to lead the Tigers (2-6) in game one, and Ava Leming led the way in game two with three hits, including two doubles, and three RBI.
In boys’ track & field
— At Gibson City. Isaiah Chatman and Markus Miguel each picked up an event win for host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which finished behind El Paso-Gridley (111 points) and Eureka (88) but tied with Ridgeview/Lexington (331/2) in a Heart of Illinois Conference quadrangular. Chatman placed first in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.39 seconds, while Miguel paced the shot put field at 43 feet, 1 inch. The Mustangs didn’t have an event win, but Dominic Martin took second in the 200 dash (25.66).
In girls’ track & field
— At Gibson City. Natalie DeSchepper and Abigail Sizemore were event champions for host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which had 60 points to take runner-up status behind Eureka (101), but bettered El Paso-Gridley (52) and Ridgeview/Lexington (21) in a Heart of Illinois Conference quadrangular. DeSchepper won the 100-meter dash in 14.39 seconds, while Sizemore prevailed in the triple jump with a leap of 29 feet, 2 inches. The Falcons also won the 3,200 relay. The Mustangs’ top performance of the quadrangular came from Reagan Grunloh in the 200 dash (31.64).
— At Rantoul. Unity won five events and held off St. Joseph-Ogden by 30 points to win the Rantoul Invite with a team score of 154. Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Monticello tied for third, Clinton finished fifth, Danville sixth, Champaign Central seventh, St. Thomas More eighth, Urbana ninth and Rantoul 10th as the area’s top girls’ programs squared off.
Wrestling
— At Colfax. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher swept a triangular against Olympia and host Ridgeview/Lexington, beating the former 57-6 and the latter 41-24. Shawn Schlickman at 120 pounds, Cale Horsch at 132, Carson Maxey at 138, Kaden Gream at 160, Jody Reynolds at 195 and Gavin Johnson at 220 were among the Falcons to win once by fall on the night.
— At Rantoul. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac handled host Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 45-30 and Warrensburg-Latham 46-24 in a triangular event. Cameron Watson scored two 285-pound wins in the showcase — one by fall and one by decision. The Blue Devils’ Isaac Tabels also won by major decision versus the Cardinals. The Eagles, in their loss to BHRAAP, received falls in under 2 minutes from Rashon Allen at 160 and Keddrick Terhune at 220.