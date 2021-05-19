Lily June Rohrbach
Adam and Cassie Rohrbach, of Paxton, welcomed their child, a girl, into the world April 21, 2021 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
Lily June Rohrbach weighed nine pounds at the time of her birth.
Her siblings are: Jackson Rohrbach — age 5 and Anna Rohrbach — in Heaven.
Lily’s grandparents’ are: Joel and Lori Cluver, of Paxton, and Teresa Rohrbach and the late Douglas Rohrbach, of Crescent City.
Her great-grandparents are: Leota Genzel and the late Bill Genzel, of Paxton, Lil Cluver and the late Chesty Cluver, of Cissna Park, Virginia Rohrbach and the late Glenn Rohrbach, of Onarga, and the late Germain and Edna Menard.