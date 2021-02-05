Joe Biden’s first 10 days in office were a disaster. The new fake president signed 42 executive orders in 10 days. Wasn’t Trump called a dictator after signing 6? Hillary claimed Trump Illegitimate all 4 years. There have been thousands of pages of evidence addressing voter fraud in 2020 all thrown out by the courts who said they were ‘baseless’ claims. Who’s in charge these days? Obama? Tech giants stealing conservatives first amendment rights to free speech? Looks strange to me.
Apparently Biden wants to kill women’s sports with fake females. On Biden's first day he killed thousands of jobs and shut down the Keystone pipeline. Perhaps the Canadians will now look to China to sell their vast oil surplus. You can bet fuel prices will go up with Dems in charge as they look to hamstring America.
The war on the preborn will get a financial boost from Biden’s executive orders. It’s amazing how people who were never aborted can now be judge and jury on the next generation using some of my tax money.
Before the election Biden said he had a plan to fight the China virus. What plan? Did I miss something? Strangely the vaccine was released right after the election. 2 hours after Biden was sworn in Amazon announced they could help distribute the vaccine. Really? Nice folks!
I used to be called a deplorable..now I’m a domestic terrorist for supporting Trump. Unity with the Dems? I don’t think so!
Jim Ehmen
Paxton