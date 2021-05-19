PAXTON- Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed yesterday the entire state will move into the Bridge Phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan on Friday, May 14th. The Bridge Phase is the final step before the full reopening of Phase 5.
Under Bridge Phase, there are expanded capacity limits for businesses, dining, offices, events, conferences and gatherings. Barring any significant reversals in key COVID-19 statewide indicators, including increasing hospitalizations, Illinois could enter Phase 5 as soon as Friday, June 11th. The state will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on mask-wearing in Phase 5.
During the months of April and May, there has been an average of 3 new daily cases of COVID-19 daily in Ford County. While regulations are rolled back gradually, Ford County Public Health’s Administrator, Lana Sample wants to encourage residents to, “continue to follow the 3 W’s of washing your hands, wearing your mask, and watching your distance. Vaccinated individuals have a reduced risk of experiencing COVID-19 symptoms; however, there is still the possibility of spreading COVID to others.”
As of Wednesday, May 12, kids ages 12 to 15 can receive the Pfizer vaccine. To vaccinate your child, Ford County residents can call Gibson Area Hospital at 217-784-2734 to schedule an appointment.
Please continue to monitor our website and social media accounts to view upcoming clinics. Starting June 3, 2021, FCPHD will host regular vaccine clinics on Thursdays from 8:30am-10:30am and 4pm-6pm. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at these clinics. To register, please visit our website at fordcountyphd.org to schedule an appointment. Scheduled appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
For more information on the Bridge Phase capacities and metrics to move forward, please go to https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/sfc/servlet.shepherd/document/download/069t000000KHsduAAD?operationContext=S