Figures from Gibson City's past regaled local residents with tales of local history during Sunday's Time Capsule Opening celebration in North Park.
Martha Gibson Lott Damon, portrayed by Cathy Walker-Steidnger, married Gibson City's founder, Jonathon B. Lott, in 1867 and he chose to honor his wife by naming the city after her maiden name, presided over the celebration.
Andrew and Amanda Jordan, portrayed by Staci Ward and Walker Willis, spoke about being the first settlers in the township, settling south of Gibson City in 1854.
William and Martha Moyer, portrayed by Ken Brumley and Joanna Hildenbrand, discussed William's life as a businessman and philanthropist in Gibson City. They shared stories of his generosity in the community, including donating to the town's first library.
James White, portrayed by Dan Kearfott, shared stories of coming to Gibson City to see family and staying to run his own business. He also talked about how the building he built for his business still stands in downtown Gibson City.
Ether Sandburg Wachs, portrayed by Crystal Goff, talked about how she and her husband, Arthur, came to Gibson City and started a variety store business that they ran for 37 years. Wachs also talked about her brother, famed poet and author, Carl Sandburg, and his visits to see her in Gibson City.
The final historical figure to be featured in Sunday's celebration was Donna Erickson and her mother, Dorothy, portrayed by Ginger and Tena Kincaid respectively. Donna danced and sang her way into thousands of hearts on stage and on television. She was selected as one of the faces of Little Miss Sunbeam to promote the Sunbeam brand of bread.
State Rep. Tom Bennett also spoke during the celebration Sunday, reading a proclamation from the state acknowledging the Gibson City community's 150th year.
Participants were also given a glimpse into the more recent past when Tim Smith and Chris Smith shared some memories from the city's bicentennial celebration in 1971.
The Smiths are Gibson City natives and were selected to serve as caretakers for the time capsule that was buried in 1971.
"We're honored to be up here and remembering some of the memories from Gibson City," Chris said.
One of his favorite memories from the bicentennial celebration was seeing so many of the local men wearing beards for the beard growing contest at the time.
He said most of the men didn't normally wear beards, so seeing them with beards was fun to see.
Chris said he also loved seeing the fire trucks that were near the park so that firemen could use the truck's hoses to play games.
"There was a competition to get the bucket back and forth across the street," he said. "As a nine-year-old kid I just loved that."
Chris also recalled other games from the bicentennial celebration, including a three-legged race that he thinks he ran with Tim and trying to catch a greased pig.
"We had a greased pig," he said. "But I didn't stand a chance because the pig was as big as I was."
Tim said he didn't try to catch the pig.
"I didn't do the pig," he said. "I was afraid of the pig."
Tim said they were selected to serve as caretakers for the time capsule by their mom, Jackie Curtis, and step-dad, Ken Curtis, who were both involved with the bicentennial board.
He said they were selected help open the capsule 50 years from then.
"At the time, I was thinking what was I going to look like at 58," Tim said.
He said his family were very excited to be a part of this year's ceremony.
"We talked about this day all the time," he said.
One of Tim's most vivid memories is of watching the time capsule go into the ground.
"One of my strongest memories was watching that time capsule go into the ground," he said. "I remember standing just a few feet from it. I remember it going down, it was a very surreal moment, and thinking that 50 years later we're going to pull this thing out of the ground and we're going to see what's inside here."
The ceremony concluded with the opening of the time capsule from 1971. Many of the items were addressed to family members and descendants from those who put them in the capsule along with other items and memorabilia that were included. These items will be on display at the Moyer District Library.
A new time capsule will be buried in the coming months and will be opened in 50 years. Community members can include items in the time capsule by bringing them to the Moyer District Library in Gibson City.
Sunday's celebration was just one of many events the Gibson City Sesquicentennial Planning Committee has planned for this summer. The sesquicentennial planning committee is made up of the following members: Derrick Babbs, Barb Bleich, Randy Ferguson, Ellen Hankes, Sharon Heavilin, Dan Kearfott, Jean Noellsch, Doug Parsons, Kathy Taylor, Susie Tongate and Walker Willis.