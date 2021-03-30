Paxton-Buckley-Loda
“Music in Our Schools” month was celebrated this week with dressup days: Monday (favorite album or band shirt), Tuesday (favorite music genre), Wednesday (favorite musician), Thursday (character from a musical) and Friday (PBL music shirt). Pictured: Taylor Mennenga and Sasha Jeffries. Also, principal Travis Duley’s Appreciation Station was a way to thank staff for the hard work and celebrate 132 days of in-person learning.
— Taylor Mennenga
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
The school celebrated homecoming with hallway decorating, powderpuff volleyball games and spirit dressup days. The homecoming court includes: Jack Schultz, Austin Elliot, Mason Kutemeier, Jaden Franklin, Isaiah Chatman, Ashlyn Allemand, Kadyn Barnes, Alex Minion, Aiden Sancken, Getty Grier, Kenley Andre, Koran Plumbo, Ashley Hyatt, Kendyl Wright, Brynn Boundy and Kalynn Little. Not pictured: Alex Killian and Bella Amburgey.
— Haven Hathaway