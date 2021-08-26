IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS — The Senior Services team at the Iroquois County Public Health Department is dedicated to serving citizens, age 60 or older, by providing a number of services that facilitate healthy living. Along with the Community Care Program ICPHD will now be able to assist seniors through the Emergency Senior Services Program. These programs are essential to Iroquois County due to the increase in the aging population. According to the Iroquois County Community Health Improvement Plan, 21.1% of the population of Iroquois County is age 65 or older, considerably higher than the 14.6% state average.
The Community Care Program assists senior citizens, who might otherwise require nursing home care, to remain in their homes by providing in-home and community-based services. Eligibility for the program includes people who are: 60 years old or older, a U.S. citizen or legal alien, and a resident of Illinois, with non-exempt assets of $17,500 or less (your home, car, or personal furnishings are classified as exempt assets). This program assists seniors to maintain their independence by providing cost-effective alternatives to nursing home placement such as automated medication dispensing, emergency home response, and in-home services.
The Emergency Senior Services Program is available to all Iroquois County residents age 60 or older who may be in need. Individuals who are age 60 or older and in need of essential care items, such as food, medical supplies, or personal hygiene products may be able to receive assistance.
For more information on these programs or how you, or someone you know, may receive services please call the Iroquois County Public Health Department at 815-432-2483. You can also call the Illinois Department on Aging’s senior helpline at 1-800-252-8966.