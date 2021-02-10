GIBSON CITY ─ The Gibson City Historical Committee and the City of Gibson are seeking community members to enter photos in a contest to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the town’s founding. The winning photos in each category will receive the following prizes: Under 12 first, $60 Gibson Bucks provided by Relax, Refresh & Renew; Under 12 second, $40 Gibson Bucks provided by Villas of Hollybrook; Under 12 third, $20 Gibson Bucks provided by Villas of Hollybrook; 13 to 18 first, $100 Vivid Studios gift certificate; 13 to 18 second, $75 Bayern Stube gift certificate; 13 to 18 third, $50 Gibson Bucks provided by Strictly Kids; 19 to 40 first, $100 Vivid Studios gift certificate; 19 to 40 second, $75 Bayern Stube gift certificate; 19 to 40 third, $50 Gibson Bucks provided by Strictly Kids; 40 and over first, $100 Vivid Studios gift certificate; 40 and over second, $75 Gibson Bucks provided by IPG; and 40 and over third, $50 Gibson Bucks provided by Alliance Grain.
The winning photos will be on the Gibson City Sesquicentennial Facebook page, Vivid Studios’ website, and the City’s website. One of the contest’s organizers, Susie Tongate, said winning entries will likely also be printed and displayed at the Moyer Library and in some downtown store windows.
The submissions should capture scenes that are exclusive to Gibson City. The Vivid Studios team will judge submissions based on composition, uniqueness to Gibson City, exposure, balance, and color correction.
The deadline for submissions is Aug. 1. Submissions can be entered at vsi.co/gcphotocontest/.
Because it is an amateur photo contest, only those who have sold less than $1,000 in artwork are eligible. The sesquicentennial committee will have the right to use all images submitted for promotional use, with credit given to the artist.