The City of Gibson would like to notify its residents that a city-wide hydrant flushing will begin on March 28, and will continue for approximately two weeks. The city plans to work hard and efficiently to continue flushing throughout the schedule, making their way across the city, and will hopefully conclude approximately on April 9. This process is done twice a year, and often stirs up rusty water at times.
The city will share more information and details while flushing on the city's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cityofgibson/ and on the city's website.
For more information about the the flushing, call City Hall at
217-784-5872.