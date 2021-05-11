The GCMS-Fisher wrestling team competed at at Fisher recently.
Results were:
Vandalia 48 GCMSF 27
106 Dykes (G) ff
113 Schlickman (G) pinned Womack :37
120 Wehrle (V) ff
126 Dothager (V) ff
132 Horsch (G) pinned Miller 2:22
138 Prater (V) pinned Maxey 2:55
145 Miller (V) ff
152 McKinney (V) ff
160 Gream (G) dec Kaiser 8-2
170 Christian (V) ff
182 Purvis (G) pinned Proctor 2:36
195 Worker (V) pinned Reynolds 3:21
220 Barenfanger (V) pinned Benningfield 3:35
285 Mouser (V) pinned Miguel :44
Exhibition
113 Dykes (G) dec Womack 8-4
120 Schlickman (G) pinned Dothager 1:22
138 Horsch (G) dec Prater 10-3
145 Nance (V) pinned Maxey 4:45
285 Mouser (V) pinned Cornell 1:05
220 Booth (G) pinned Kelly 3:22
Up next: Tuesday 5/11 vs Normal Community at home (GCMS HS) 6pm