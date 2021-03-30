MS March SOM.jpg

The GCMS Middle School Students of the Month. Pictured are: Sixth Grade-Ava Fehr; Seventh Grade-Cody Mueller; Eighth Grade-Bailey Fitzpatrick

 Photo contributed

The following students were nominated by GCMS Staff for March Student of the Month:

Sixth Grade:

Owen Borders

Ava Fehr

Michael Harders

Mitchell Heinz

Lydia Henrichs

Andrew Iverson

Jordan Kaeding

Evan Killian

Maddox Lindelof

Dylan Martinez

Ella Reynolds

Reed Tompkins

Tristan Wooton

Seventh Grade:

Keegan DeWall

Caylynn Embry

Addison Farmer

Elizabeth Goodin

Bailey Grider

Aubrey Higgins

Cameron Hitchcock

Tysen Mauricio

Reagan Miller

Cody Mueller

Jaxon Wright

Eighth Grade:

Paul Baillie

Carter Eichelberger

Trinity Findley

Bailey Fitzpatrick

Elizabeth Giroux

Lily Harmet

Bryce Hewitt

Kaelyn Jiles

Cohen Kean

Sophia Ray

Michael Whitehouse

Leah Whitson

The winners of the March student of the month, as voted on by the faculty, were:

- Sixth Grade: Ava Fehr, daughter of Annette Mitchel of Melvin and Edwin Fehr of Bloomington.

- Seventh Grade: Cody Mueller, son of Tim and Myra Mueller of Saybrook.

- Eighth Grade: Bailey Fitzpatrick, daughter of Zac and Nikki Fitzpatrick of Gibson City.

If you have any questions related to our Student of the Month program, please call Mr. Bielfeldt or Jessie Lee at GCMS Middle School, 217-784-8731.

