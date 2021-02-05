Jan GCMS SOM Winners.jpg

The GCMS Middle School January Students of the Month. Pictured are: Sixth Grade: Evan Killian; Seventh Grade: Jacob Chase; and Eighth Grade: Paul Baillie.

 Photo contributed

The following students were nominated by GCMS Staff for January Student of the Month:

Sixth Grade:

Emily Canizzo

Leticia Carr

Jason Christensen

Ansleigh Cornell

Griffin Hopkins

Evan Killian

Josephine Kleist

Graydon Leonard

Xavier Moore

Ishwa Patel

Olivia Wilson

Keiragan Young

Seventh Grade:

Alex Barnard

Maryn Berry

Jacob Chase

Hadley Doman

Zebulen Greer

Elizabeth Goode

Dev Patel

Robert Reichard

Trent Wetherell

Jack Willoby

Eighth Grade:

Paul Baillie

Anthony Gonzalez

Addison Goodling

Addison Kerchenfaut

Kyra Kietzman

Kaden Martin

Braxtyn Robinson

Esther Zook

The winners of the January student of the month, as voted on by the faculty, were:

- Sixth Grade: Evan Killian, son of Steve and Andrea Killian of Gibson City.

- Seventh Grade: Jacob Chase, son of Josh and Sarah Chase of Gibson City.

- Eighth Grade: Paul Baillie, son of Rich and Beth Baillie of Gibson City.

Tags