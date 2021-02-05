The following students were nominated by GCMS Staff for January Student of the Month:
Sixth Grade:
Emily Canizzo
Leticia Carr
Jason Christensen
Ansleigh Cornell
Griffin Hopkins
Evan Killian
Josephine Kleist
Graydon Leonard
Xavier Moore
Ishwa Patel
Olivia Wilson
Keiragan Young
Seventh Grade:
Alex Barnard
Maryn Berry
Jacob Chase
Hadley Doman
Zebulen Greer
Elizabeth Goode
Dev Patel
Robert Reichard
Trent Wetherell
Jack Willoby
Eighth Grade:
Paul Baillie
Anthony Gonzalez
Addison Goodling
Addison Kerchenfaut
Kyra Kietzman
Kaden Martin
Braxtyn Robinson
Esther Zook
The winners of the January student of the month, as voted on by the faculty, were:
- Sixth Grade: Evan Killian, son of Steve and Andrea Killian of Gibson City.
- Seventh Grade: Jacob Chase, son of Josh and Sarah Chase of Gibson City.
- Eighth Grade: Paul Baillie, son of Rich and Beth Baillie of Gibson City.