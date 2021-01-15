The following students were nominated by GCMS Staff for December Student of the Month:
Sixth Grade:
Payton Alley
Jodi Bauer
Lane Elder
Angel Field
Mitchell Heinz
Cheyenne Jean
Charles Kerchenfaut
Maci Lindelof
Reed Tompkins
Kelsey Whitehouse
Seventh Grade:
Jack Andrews
Hadley Doman
Joshua Garard
Bailey Grider
Sarah Higgins
Emma Kelly
Tysen Mauricio
Alyssa Morgan
Dev Patel
Cole Schoolcraft
Payton Sweet
Eighth Grade:
Cale Bane
Bailey Fitzpatrick
Ryker Grauer
Anthony Gonzalez
David Hull
Norah Keigher
Addison Kerchenfaut
Kaleb Lockhart
Ava Lage
Gaines Parsons
Mallory Rosendahl
The winners of the December student of the month, as voted on by the faculty, were: Sixth Grade: Lane Elder, son of Adam and Kristy Elder of Gibson City; Seventh Grade: Alyssa Morgan, daughter of Katherine Smyth of Sibley; Eighth Grade: Gaines Parsons, son of Josh and Marron Parsons of Gibson City.
If you have any questions related to our Student of the Month program, please call Mr. Bielfeldt or Jessie Lee at GCMS Middle School, 217-784-8731.