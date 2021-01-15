GCMS MS SOM Pic 1.jpg

The winners of the December student of the month, as voted on by the faculty, were: Sixth Grade: Lane Elder, son of Adam and Kristy Elder of Gibson City; Seventh Grade: Alyssa Morgan, daughter of Katherine Smyth of Sibley; Eighth Grade: Gaines Parsons, son of Josh and Marron Parsons of Gibson City.

The following students were nominated by GCMS Staff for December Student of the Month:

Sixth Grade:

Payton Alley

Jodi Bauer

Lane Elder

Angel Field

Mitchell Heinz

Cheyenne Jean

Charles Kerchenfaut

Maci Lindelof

Reed Tompkins

Kelsey Whitehouse

Seventh Grade:

Jack Andrews

Hadley Doman

Joshua Garard

Bailey Grider

Sarah Higgins

Emma Kelly

Tysen Mauricio

Alyssa Morgan

Dev Patel

Cole Schoolcraft

Payton Sweet

Eighth Grade:

Cale Bane

Bailey Fitzpatrick

Ryker Grauer

Anthony Gonzalez

David Hull

Norah Keigher

Addison Kerchenfaut

Kaleb Lockhart

Ava Lage

Gaines Parsons

Mallory Rosendahl

The winners of the December student of the month, as voted on by the faculty, were: Sixth Grade: Lane Elder, son of Adam and Kristy Elder of Gibson City; Seventh Grade: Alyssa Morgan, daughter of Katherine Smyth of Sibley; Eighth Grade: Gaines Parsons, son of Josh and Marron Parsons of Gibson City.

If you have any questions related to our Student of the Month program, please call Mr. Bielfeldt or Jessie Lee at GCMS Middle School, 217-784-8731.

Tags