The following students were nominated by GCMS Staff for April Student of the Month:
Sixth Grade:
Ethan Brewer
Nathan Bristow
Bradley Fields
Griffin Johnson
Josephine Kleist
Julia Knerr
Evan Landers-Christensen
Brilee Little
Xavier Moore
Grace Steidinger
Olivia Wilson
Seventh Grade:
Trevor Benningfield
Ara Burgett
McKenzy Foster
Zebulen Greer
Ely Harden
Sarah Higgins
Matthew Owen
Emma Roberts
Easton Stroh
Hayden Tjarks
Eighth Grade:
Landen Back
Anthony Gonzalez
Lily Harmet
Kyra Kietzman
Sophia Ray
Ava Rexroat
Kacely Robertson
Thais Rodriguez-Cortez
Allison Taylor
The winners of the April student of the month, as voted on by the faculty, were:
- Sixth Grade: Brilee Little, daughter of Andy and Chrystal Little of Gibson City.
- Seventh Grade: Sarah Higgins, daughter of Dennis and Sharon Higgins of Gibson City.
- Eighth Grade: Thais Rodriguez-Cortez, daughter of Nikki Baillie of Gibson City.
If you have any questions related to our Student of the Month program, please call Mr. Bielfeldt or Jessie Lee at GCMS Middle School, 217-784-8731.