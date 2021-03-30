GIBSON CITY ─ As part of the Gibson City sesquicentennial celebration, former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley schoolteacher Craig Kummerow is helping the planning committee by interviewing some longtime residents.
One of those is 87-year-old Nelda (Stauffer) Jordan, who still lives in the same house where she and husband Loel, a lifelong Gibson City resident, raised three daughters after marrying in October 1952. Nelda grew up in Saybrook, and her father, Calvin Stauffer, was the town marshal/superintendent.
“A big event for me as a child was to come to Gibson City on the train from Saybrook to shop,” Nelda recalled.
During the time she was a young wife and mother, Gibson City boasted such retail businesses as P. Larson & Co. , Rose’s Shoppe, Schockey’s Department Store and Cornie’s Shoe Store; two dime stores, Loy’s Store and Havener’s; and two lumber yards, Stoker Lumber Company and Henry Hager Lumber Company. “Right now, I think the biggest retail need is a lumber yard,” Nelda said.
Nelda remembers that at the time, grocery stores like Royal Blue and Kroger offered services like meat counters where butchers cut fresh meat while you waited and prices like 15 cents for pot pies and 5 cents for a loaf of bread.
Elected to the city council in 1961, Loel served six years, then served on the city’s zoning board of appeals for four years, returned to the city council for two more four-year terms and then was elected mayor in 1977, a position he held for 11 years. Loel even served as a league Little League coach before the couple had children. “My entire married life was surrounded with my husband volunteering and being involved in the community and local government,” Nelda said.
No stranger to local government herself, Nelda joined the city council in 1993, served as mayor from 1995 to 1999 and was re-elected as an alderman in 2007, 2011 and 2015. She is still serving as president of Gibson City Telecare. “I am proud that I continued my husband’s love for being involved with city government,” Nelda said.
The Jordans participated in Fourth of July celebrations, community sales, fairs, circuses and concerts. When their children were young, each spring there was a downtown community fair with livestock.
Nelda helped with an annual three-day-long Laborfest Celebration at the north park that ran for 10 years. “We kept something happening on the stage all the time, with lots of other activities,” she said. The event was entirely free except for dances. “We found sponsors for everything else, including our large parades,” Nelda said. “ We had the Naval Band from Great Lakes one year!”
Today’s technology doesn’t impress Nelda. “I do not think the amount of time spent on it is good for kids,” she said. “They need to play with each other, outside and use their imaginations!”
Nelda hopes to see the city improve the streets and find a way to fund the new swimming pool. “The pool is a piece of Gibson City history,” she said.
One of the best parts of living in Gibson City is the convenience of local health care, according to Nelda. “We are so fortunate to have one of the few rural hospitals that has survived and is still growing,” she said.