GIBSON CITY ─ As part of Gibson City’s year-long 150th anniversary celebration, sesquicentennial organizers are highlighting some of the town’s businesses.
Sesquicentennial organizers studied the Gibson City Business Directory, a three-ring binder at the Moyer Library, and discovered numerous forgotten and former businesses in the downtown area.
“Sally Benge of Gibson City has been a tremendous asset to Gibson City’s history by keeping this book updated with new business info,” sesquicentennial planning committee member Susie Tongate said. “Our thanks to Sally for her efforts in keeping this historical book updated for our community.”
In its past, Gibson City was the home of butchers, meat markets, clothing stores, boot stores, shoe stores and shoe repair shops, barbers, hairdressers, pool halls and restaurants, attorneys, insurance offices, banks and dealers of implements and cars.
Some of the notable businesses include the following:
Miss Shaw and Miss Yockey Dressmakers on Sangamon Avenue between 10th and 11th streets.
O.J. Phillip’s Cigar Factory on Eighth Street east of Sangamon Avenue. It was started in 1893.
Chrystal Theater - Algers Picture Show at 105 S. Sangamon Ave. in the 1890s. It became the Princess Theater from 1914 to 1922.
The building where Main Attraction Salon and Spa is now located, at 101 S. Sangamon Ave., was four different harness shops: Geo. T. Pearce Harness Shop (1893-1898), Orville Anderson Harness Shop; Krudup Bros. Harness (1904-1913); and W. Krudup Harness & Hardware (1913-1920).
On Main Street in 1879 there was an organization known as The Royal Templars of Temperance. According to the “Cyclopedia of Fraternities,” Cyrus K. Porter founded the organization in 1870 in Buffalo, N.Y., in an effort to close saloons on Sundays. It eventually expanded to 27 states, Canada and Sweden. The Royal Templars used rituals adapted from Freemasonry and offered life and disability insurance to members at cost.
The building where the Fashion Shop has been since 1965 was three different hotels from 1884 to 1923.
H.P. Arrowsmith Billiard Hall and Ashby Bowling Alley was at 216 N. Sangamon Ave. in 1902. The building became Gibson City Bottle Works in 1914. Arrowsmith was the mayor from 1909 to 1910 and he gave the city the land for Arrowsmith Park (known as the south park) in 1925.
One of several locations that has housed medical practices over the years is 107 1/2 S. Sangamon Ave., where practitioners have included D.A. Sterbini (1946), A.W. Browser (1946), Paul Sunderland (1947-1951), dentist W.R. Templeton (1947-1951), dentist Joseph Trampota (1953), E.L. Etherton (1957) and chiropractor E.E. Timm (1958), to name a few.
The property where the GCMS Unit Office of Education is now located, at 305-307 N. Sangamon Ave., was four different livery stables from 1874 to 1911 and later served as the Moyer District Library from 1911 to 2011. In the early days of firefighting, the customary way of sounding the alarm, especially at night, was for Dr. W.W. Ragsdale, a young physician in town, to rush to the livery stable for his horse and ride through town crying, “Fire, fire, fire” to bring the able-bodied residents out to help fight the fire.
The historic records indicate that there were fires at many of the businesses over the years.
“It’s very interesting to see how many changes certain businesses have made by moving from location to location,” Tongate said. “It’s also interesting to see the different kinds of businesses that used to be in downtown Gibson City, and some of the listings show the years the business was there.”
Of the existing businesses in town, International Foods and Flavors is the oldest. Formerly known as Central Soya, it was established in 1939 and later became Solae and then Dupont. Its most recent ownership change came on Feb. 1.
The committee determined that the oldest small business is Davis Welding, located on East Eighth Street, a few blocks east of downtown. It opened in 1949.
Gibson City’s oldest downtown business is Hood’s Ace Hardware, which celebrates its 65th birthday this year. The history of the business includes a building fire, relocations, extensive renovations and change of management from parents Ron and MaryAnn Hood to son Jim Hood and his wife, Amy.
(Additional information compiled from the book “A Lott of City in 100 Years, 1871-1971: A Centennial History of Gibson City, Ill.”)