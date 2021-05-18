University of IL Extension Ford-Iroquois Master Gardeners met on May 11 at the Onarga Extension Office in Onarga, Illinois. Thirteen members were present as well as Jenney Hanrahan, Master Gardener Coordinator, and Erin Harper, Horticultural Educator. Reports were given by the Extension personnel on updates in the Master Gardening program.
The Master Gardeners were instrumental in helping to get new plantings done at the Onarga Library.
Members, Mary Dickinson, Richard Dickinson, John Conrad, Donna Siders, and Nancy Stamm met with
the library staff to help plan out the revision of the garden in front of the library. Master Gardeners
helped supervise the plantings. Cub Scouts from Onarga and the Iroquois West FFA Leader and FFA girls
were the manpower to get the job done. They did a fine job planting the perennials and annuals in the
garden. If you travel through Onarga check out the garden in front of the library on Seminary Street.
Also behind the library you can visit the Idea Garden that the Ford Iroquois Master Gardeners maintain
to give ideas to the community as what to plant in their individual gardens.
Jenney Hanrahan suggested to the group to sign up the Onarga Idea Garden and the Gibson City Idea
Garden for the Monarch Waystation Garden Program. She will supply the paperwork and pay the fee
for us to put our gardens in this program.
The Garden Walk sponsored by the group will be held on June 26, 2021 from 9 am to 1 pm. The walk will be at Bayles Lake and Iroquois Lake in Loda, IL as well as another garden in Elliot, IL. Tickets will be available at all three extension offices in Unit 13, Onarga, Vermillion, and Champaign. Tickets are $10 and can be used rain or shine with no refunds available and can be purchased at the offices before the walk. They may also be purchased at the Bayles Lake Pavilion and at any of the gardens on the day of the walk. If you know any of the FIMG gardeners you will be able to purchase a ticket from any one of them. Registration will begin at 8:30 am on June 26.
Come out to support the group and see some beautiful gardens.