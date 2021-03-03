Graduating seniors planning to continue their education in the field of agriculture should apply for one of the scholarships to be awarded by the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau Foundation.
Applications are available at the Farm Bureau office in Gilman and through high school counselors and FFA Advisors.
To be eligible for consideration, an applicant must:
Be a High School Senior graduating in 2021
Be a member or a child of a member of the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau
Study in an agriculture related field
Be a resident of Illinois
Submit completed application and official High School transcript
Applications must be completed and returned to the Farm Bureau office by April 1.
For more information or an application, contact the Farm Bureau office at 815-265-4712 or fifb@sbcglobal.net.