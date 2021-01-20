Each year the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR) sponsor the Good Citizens program that is open to high school seniors enrolled in public or private schools accredited by their state board of education. The program is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The Governor Thomas Ford Chapter NSDAR and the Piankeshaw Chapter NSSAR sponsor the contest in Ford County. The four Ford County seniors that have been named Good Citizens winners were selected because they show dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.
This year’s DAR Good Citizens winners were Ella Curry, a senior at PBL High School and Haven Hathaway, a senior at GCMS High School.Liam McMullin, a senior at PBL and Nathan Kallel, a senior at GCMS were named the 2020- 2021 SAR Good Citizens winners.
About each award recipient:
Ella Curry of Loda is the daughter of Robert and Michelle Curry.Her high school activities and accomplishments have included participation in volleyball, scholastic bowl, show choir (head dance captain), math team, student council (secretary), class secretary for four years, GIVE club (co-president), choir, Blue Crew, yearbook staff, and National Honor Society member for 3 years. Her community activities have included volunteering at a soup kitchen, church youth group, working for the Park District with youth volleyball, and Student Representative on the church administrative council. Ella plans to attend a four-year university to study nursing.She would like to go on to earn her master’s to be a neonatal nurse practitioner.
Liam McMullin of Loda is the son of Kelly and Jennifer McMullin.His high school activities and accomplishments have included cross country, track and field (leadership award), student council (vice president), math team (state qualifier), scholastic bowl (varsity captain and all conference award), winter running, robotics, panther pal, peer tutor, bridge team, blue crew, and a National Honor Society member for 3 years. He was selected to attend Eastern Illini Electric Coop leadership conference at Springfield and Washington, DC, and Boys State (cancelled due to COVID-19).Liam received the rural and small town recognition award from the College Board Recognition Program and was named National Merit Commended Scholar by the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Haven Hathaway is the daughter of Parker and Sandy Hathaway of Gibson City.Her high school activities and accomplishments have included ACT Theatre Club, OLL Youth Group, chamber choir, concert choir, Future Business Leaders of America, high school musicals, Spanish club, Impact Club, Interact Club, multi-media journalism, National Honor Society, Project Ignition, Red Army, student council yearbook club, and football and basketball dance teams. She served as president of her class for three years, 2020-21 Interact Club president, dance team captain, and concert choir officer and section leader. Her honors and awards received include being named freshman and junior English student of the year, sophomore foreign language student of the year, October student of the month, high honor roll member, MVP of the football and basketball dance teams. Outside of school, she has volunteered at the local food pantry, as an alter server, for Meals on Wheels, for the FARA ride, at Interact Club, American Red Cross blood drives, and at the OLL Thanksgiving dinner. Hathaway plans to attend a four-year university to study fashion merchandising and journalism.
Nathan Kallal of Gibson City is the son of Bruce and Stephanie Kallal. His high school activities and accomplishments have included Interact, Student Council, FBLA, FLA, Spanish Club, Freshman Mentor, Red Army, Football (Captain – senior year), Basketball, Baseball, Golf and a National Honor Society member for two years. His honors received include being named freshman math student of the year, Business student of the year – sophomore and junior years, and Student of the year in 2020.His community activities have included Ford-Iroquois Legion Baseball team member, youth baseball umpire and volunteering at the food pantry. Nathan plans to attend a four-year university to pursue an engineering degree.
The Governor Thomas Ford chapter of NSDAR will host a program to honor the four students Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Historical Ford County Sheriff’s Residence in Paxton, IL.
The DAR is a “lineage” society.This means that each member has traced her family tree back to a point of having an ancestor who supported the cause of American Independence during the years 1775 – 1783.