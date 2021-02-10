Circuit Clerk Kamalen Johnson Anderson told the Ford County Board that counties may bear the brunt of unintended consequences should the governor sign the criminal justice reform bill passed during the lame-dog session of the state legislature. She said the reform of the bond posting system will affect the county’s finances.
She said that from Dec. 1, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2019, $184,070 was collected for bonds. $50,744 was refunded and the remainder was distributed to cover various fees and costs defendants owed. From Dec. 1, 2019, to Nov. 30, 2020, $142,345.12 was collected for bonds. $16,428.15 was refunded and the remainder was distributed to cover various fees and costs defendants owed.
These are bonds where the Circuit Clerk gets a bond fee of 10 percent which contributes to the clerk fee, a general fund account. Bond monies that were distributed on behalf of the defendants were for dedicated fees, general fund fees, various state fees, fines to municipalities, probation fees, sheriff’s fees and restitution.
The board did pass a symbolic resolution addressed to Democratic Governor J. B. Pritzker, asking him to veto the criminal justice bill.
Also the board appropriated county bridge funds in the amount of $15,000 for the county’s share of a $425,000 bridge project on the Ford/Kankakee line.
Also the board reappointed Roger Wycoff to the Ford County Zoning Board of Appeals from March, 2019, to March, 2024, and appointed Emily Lattz to the board also to fill an expiring term until March 2027. Wycoff was appointed unanimously but Lattz by a vote of 7-5. Pre-pandemic, Lattz frequented the public comment session of board meetings, at least once speaking against windfarms, but doggedly asking each month when the county would create a comprehensive zoning plan.
Also the board appointed David Gregerson trustee to the Gibson City Fire Protection District Board and Mark Foelich, drainage commissioner to District 2, Pella Township.