After a lengthy discussion about who is essential personnel, the Ford County Board passed the matter on to its personnel committee which was to meet Jan. 19. But that meeting has been canceled. Board President Deb Smith wanted to assess the board’s thoughts on who is essential and therefore must appear in person at the court house to work so that the requirements could be included in the employee handbook.
But States Attorney Andrew Killian said there are very few employees under the county board’s jurisdiction. The elected department heads aren’t nor are the appointed engineer or the supervisor of assessments. And the circuit clerk and states attorney office employees aren’t either.
The governor has already designated all government employees essential during the pandemic. Board member Tom McQuinn said that if the court house offices are open, then they must be staffed. But he doesn’t think that means they cannot work from home. Smith has expressed dissatisfaction over several months that at least one department head continues to work from home.
Also various department heads expressed thanks for the pizza lunches at Christmas time paid for by the individual board members, not the taxpayers said Smith. And others said the individual birthday cards and gift cards paid for by Smith have been good for morale.
Also the board approved various law enforcement contracts with county villages. Roberts will pay $7735, Melvin, $10,646, Elliott, $7700 and Kempton, $6253. It approved dispatching contracts with the city of Gibson City and the Gibson Area Ambulance Service for $20,000 each. All amounts are unchanged from last year.
Also Sheriff Mark Doran reported that the county is working together with Gibson Area Hospital on securing coronavirus vaccinations for staff. He also reported that each office in the court house has a separate ventilation system but that is not true at the jail. He spent some time discussing the implications of the police reform bill ultimately passed by the Illinois House and Senate in lame duck session.
Suzie Shell reported that the probation department has been working on reestablishing the diversion program for those under age 18 and other first time offenders, depending on the seriousness of the crime. A successfully completed diversion program including such things as community service means an offender would be left with no record.
Also technology committee chair Chuck Aubrey reported that he plans to hold meetings four times a year, and Cindy Ihrke, who heads the overview committee, plans for twice yearly meetings.
Killian reported that zoning enforcement officer, Brandon Magers continues to review APEX’s plans for its proposed wind farm near Sibley.
Also Circuit Clerk Kammy Johnson Anderson discussed upcoming jury trials. But later in the week she announced that all jury trials have been postponed till April.