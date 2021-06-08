GIBSON CITY ─ The Gibson City Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual fish fry will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at Gibson City North Park pavilion, near the corner of East 13th Street and North Lott Boulevard.
The Jonah fish fry by seafood catering company Neptune Inc. of Shelburn, Ind., will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. The cost of $5 per plate includes all the fish you can eat, baked beans, macaroni salad, cole slaw, chips and a drink. The Band Boosters will be there to sell dessert, and to-go orders will be available, according to secretary/treasurer Jackie Rusk.
Musical entertainment from 6 to 9 p.m. will be provided by Chris Corkery, Bluegrass Pickin’ and the Gibson City Summer Band.
Based in Bloomington-Normal, Corkery started performing in 2000 and fronted the rock group The Dirty Hands Band before launching his solo career in 2010. The folk and acoustic singer/songwriter’s debut album, “The Gill Street Sessions,” was released in 2019. According to his biography, his sound is influenced by singer/songwriter Townes Van Zandt mixed with the roots-based rock of Alejandro Escovedo and Chuck Prophet.