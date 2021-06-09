Ford County Public Health Department is excited to host a drive-thru pantry in partnership with Jeremiah 33:6, a not-for-profit corporation.
The mission of Jeremiah 33:6 is to provide “preventative maintenance” health education to community members in rural Central Illinois. They believe preventive medicine and education are key to combat chronic diseases and illness.
Part of preventive medicine is incorporating fruits and vegetables into our diets regularly. However, barriers to eating healthy include cost, transportation, lack of quality and variety, and not knowing how to cook and prepare healthy foods.
To address these issues, FCPHD and Jeremiah 33:6 are offering FREE fresh produce and fun new recipes to try with the produce available in the drive-thru pantry.
The drive-thru will be held on Monday, June 14 from 3-5:30pm. Ford County residents can access the fresh produce display in front of FCPHD off Taft Street.
Start your week off right with fresh produce and friendly smiles from FCPHD and Jeremiah 33:6! For more information, contact the health department at 217-379-9281.