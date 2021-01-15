The PBL Education Foundation has received a $13,000 donation from Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois to be used towards improving technology throughout the school district.
"We fully recognize how difficult e-learning has been on some families and we wanted to make sure we did our part in helping combat this challenge,” said Nick Reutter, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois President. "I am an education “junkie” and I love working with students/schools to help make our young citizens valuable members of our society.”
When asked about an assessment of needs, Superintendent McClure said that one of the district’s top tech priorities was upgrading the Mac lab. Plans are to replace all 20 machines with the newest Apple desktops, which will include the Adobe Suite, SketchUp, and other 3D printing software. Refreshing the projection system is also in the works. The Mac lab is used by high school students to create designs for the high school and district, as well as new logos for some city and county businesses.
"This donation comes at a time when the pandemic continues to increase the need for technology across all grades within our district - within school and home classrooms,” said Foundation board member Carl Hudson.
Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois has been a longtime supporter of the Foundation. Their generosity has helped to launch the popular book fair coupon program. Additionally, the bank has provided an $8,000 scholarship to a local graduating senior each year for the past 21 years.
"When we’ve needed help to start new programs or provide opportunities in our schools, Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois does not hesitate to help us and we’re so grateful for their support,” said Robin Niewold, chairman of the PBL Education Foundation.