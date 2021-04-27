The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball team opened their season with a record-setting outing against Fisher.
The Falcons defeated the Bunnies 26-5.
The visiting Falcons tied their program record for most runs in a game, roaring past the Bunnies in Heart of Illinois Conference action.
Eight different GCMS players drove in at least two runs, and four knocked in three runs apiece: Nathan Kallal, Braden Roesch, Ethan Garard and Kellen Fanson. Roesch also scored four runs, and Mason Kutemeier doubled three times.
For Fisher, Jake Cochran collected two hits and an RBI to go with Landen Stalter’s three runs scored.
The Falcons were back in action when they hosted Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw pulled victory from the jaws of defeat to win 14-3.
GCMS took a one-run lead in the top of the fifth inning, but a 12-spot from Dee-Mack in the bottom half of the inning was the difference maker in the Heart of Illinois Conference showdown. Ethan Garard was 2 of 3 at the plate and drove in two runs for the Falcons (1-1), but he also took the loss after getting dinged for 11 unearned runs in 1 1/3 innings pitched.