Ella Curry, of Paxton, has been named student of the month for January at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
Ella, a senior at PBL, is the son of Bob and Shelly Curry. She was nominated for the award by her Visions teacher, Mary Ager.
Mrs. Ager stated in her nomination, “Ella Curry is one of the most remarkable students I have encountered in my many years of teaching. She has a passion for learning, helping, and excelling in all that she does—whether it is in the classroom, with her academic teams, or as part of our community. Ella is simply a wonderful individual!
She has demonstrated excellence in all that she puts her mind to, such as designing a spread for the yearbook, taking on responsibilities in the interest of serving, collaborating with others, or teaching her classmates how to use technology or apply techniques. Ella’s endless curiosity, combined with her willingness to take risks, leads me to believe there will be no limit to her growth and achievements in college and beyond.
The student of the month award is sponsored by the Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois. The award recognizes PBL High School students who demonstrate the school district’s mission of “Excellence through rigor, relevance, and relationships.” Teachers nominate students and the winner receives $50 and the other nominees receive a $5 Just Hamburgers gift certificate. Austin Elam and Dalton Jones were also nominated for January Student of the Month. Congratulations Austin, Dalton, and Ella!