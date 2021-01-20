Paxton resident Kendall Cox was sworn in at the Paxton City Council meeting and will represent Paxton’s Ward 3. The council concurred with Mayor Bill Ingold’s appointment of Cox to fill the seat left vacant by Kammy Johnson Anderson when she became county circuit clerk.
Cox had already filed a petition to run for the seat in the spring consolidated election. He, with a partner, owns the Cox-Knapp Funeral Home in Paxton.
Also the council agreed to buy a brand new Case 580SN backhoe from Birkey’s Construction Equipment of Urbana for $67,500 after the trade-in of a 2009 machine with 3300 hours on it. The council also agreed to purchase a ¾ ton pick-up truck from Champaign Ford City for $29,000.
At the same time it declared several other pick-up trucks surplus property. They will be displayed for sale in front of the police department on Route 45 and the council designated Ingold to handle the sale of those vehicles.
Also the council agreed to sell a small parcel of city-owned property on W. Pine Street to Larry Biggs for $4000. Biggs owns the adjoining property.
Also Ingold announced that the environmental study that had to be completed for the downtown streetscape project to proceed is done. Ingold hopes the city can seek bids for the project soon. He said he will check with a representative of Ameren about the safety of the current downtown electric poles. The one in front of 102 S. Market fell on its own after accumulating a heavy layer of ice during the recent ice storm. The metal at the bottom of the pole just gave way. All of the poles will be replaced ultimately during the streetscape project.
Ingold noted that the town Christmas tree and decorative lighted snowflakes have remained up this year longer than usual. That is because city crews were so busy the first week of the month cleaning up after the ice storm.
And Police Chief Coy Cornett told the council that he has commended two police officers, Thomas Sink and Trevor Norris for reviving a drug overdose victim.