GIBSON CITY ─ Those with a green thumb looking for an opportunity to raise flowers, vegetables or herbs this summer have a new option.
The First Presbyterian Church and the Railside Golf Course are teaming up to sponsor a Community Garden at the golf course for the 2021 growing season, from May 10 to Nov. 15.
Approximately 10 individual plots will be available to rent for $10 per season with water available on site and included at no charge. The 20-foot-by-10-foot grow-your-own plots are being cleared and prepped for planting.
Any Gibson City resident interested in reserving a plot can call the church at 217-784-5422 or email Office@firstpresbygibson.org.
Once your request is approved, you will be given a gift card for $20 to help you purchase seeds or plants to start your garden.
Those interested are as not to contact the golf course about the program, as the church is managing it.
The golf course is located at 120 W. 19th St., Gibson City.