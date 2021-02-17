SPRINGFIELD — Cleo Faye Chiti, 85, of Springfield, Illinois, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Sunrise Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Virden. Cleo was born Aug. 17, 1935, in Paxton, the daughter of Edwin and Mable M. Augsburger Spellmeyer. Cleo married George W. Chiti on June 2, 1956, at the Melvin United Methodist Church in Melvin. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, George, in 1996.
Cleo was of the Methodist faith. She graduated from Melvin Sibley High School and attended Illinois Wesleyan University for one year before transferring to Illinois State Normal University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in education. Cleo worked at Fiat-Allis in Springfield, where she retired in 1991 after 24 years of service. She also worked for several temporary employment agencies, retiring in 1996.
Cleo is survived by three daughters, Katherine M. Sims of Springfield, Teresa D. (husband, Phillip) Thompson of Pawnee and Deborah F. Frailey of Springfield; one son, Edwin A. (wife, Brenda) Chiti, of Williamston, North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service was conducted with Rev. Chuck Kurfman officiating. Burial took place at Virden Cemetery in Virden.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pawnee Food Pantry, P.O. Box 304, Pawnee, IL 62558, or the American Cancer Society, 675 E. Linton Ave., Springfield, IL 62703.
Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Cleo Chiti. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.