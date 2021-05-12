Elected aldermen, Eric Evans and Kendall Cox, reelected Mayor Bill Ingold and new clerk, Suzanne Shell were all sworn in to new terms at the Paxton City Council meeting. Also the council concurred with Ingold’s appointment of Jonas Hoedebecke to fill his old seat in Ward 4 and he was sworn in as well.
Aldermen indicated they would like to see upwards of $100,000 in general fund money spent on paving projects in the northwest portion of town. The fiscal year budget is not yet complete but each year the budget calls for about that much to be spent over and above any motor fuel tax money used.
Ingold said he has discussed the work with United Paving that would include redoing several intersections along American Street on the “back way” to the Loda Lakes that is heavily traveled. Also on the to do list--a portion of West Pine Street and the intersection of Holmes and Taft Streets.
Also the council agreed to cover up to $600 cost of any underloading of trailers that will be used in next month’s electronic recycling event. County Board member Gene May announced that Paxton’s event is set for June 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city tool shed, behind the police department on Rt. 45 north of town.
He said the majority of the cost is being underwritten by the state and that last month’s electronics recycling event in Gibson City was a huge success. Of 328 cars turning out, 85 were from Paxton. May said it’s a “crap shoot” as to how many trailers will be needed--he is ordering three.
May said he needs at least 20 volunteers to assist and asked the aldermen for their help.
Donations will also be taken and $1000 was collected in Gibson City. Because the state is paying for the event, no out of county residents can be turned away.
Also the board voted to spend up to $10,000 for July 4th fireworks and approved the celebration, sponsored by the chamber of commerce, at Pells Park that day. It also approved paying Signs & Designs $228 for parking and one-way street signs to help with traffic control that evening for the event at Bixby Park.
Also the council agreed to pay its engineering firm, Farnsworth, $6000, to update its zoning map and Bruce Harris & Associates, $3240, to incorporate the Paxton map into the county’s GIS, Geographic Information System. The council is in the middle of revising its zoning ordinance and will ultimately change the zoning classification of dozens of properties, following public hearings.
Also the council approved 3.5 percent salary increases for its five non-union employees, matching the same raises to union employees. It also approved hiring a new public works employee to fill the vacancy left with Dwain Sanders becoming Patton Township road commissioner and hiring two high school students for the department to work this summer and the next school year.
The council also concurred with Ingold’s reappointment of Alaina Kief, Judith Ondercho and Tom Plackett to the library board.
Also Chamber of Commerce President Alan Meyer noted that some business district property owners are converting first floor space to apartments. Meyer said he knows that is prohibited but couldn’t find it written into the zoning ordinance.
Also Evans said he needs to address the fact that a building downtown with a prominent storefront on Market Street is being used for storage, contrary to ordinance. “It looks like holy hell,” he said. “This needs to be addressed.