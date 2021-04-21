GIBSON CITY ─ Interest is growing in Gibson City’s sesquicentennial.
Also growing between now and an event celebrating 150 years of the town’s history will be local gentlemen’s beards.
Planning committee members have announced that the final judging will take place in conjunction with Harvest Fest on — shave the date — Sept. 11, giving men in town plenty of time to try to make the hair on their faces and chins look the most pioneer-like.
No matter if it’s bristly or bushy, scraggly or neatly trimmed, the winner will be the man whose facial hair has grown the most since registering. He will receive $100 in Gibson Bucks for his endeavor, and it is free to participate.
Coordinator Theresa McRae at the Speak Easy Salon will have tape measure in hand to record any existing and non-existing hairs. The salon’s business hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, 7:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. To register, contact McRae at 217-784-4500.
Contestants can be both novice and veteran growers, and they don’t have to be clean shaven at the time of registration; if the contestant already has a beard, the starting length will be measured and recorded.
This isn’t the first time the area has had such a contest to celebrate a milestone anniversary. According to the book “Centurama: Celebrating the first 100 years of Ford County, Illinois, 1859-1959,” as part of a “Brothers and Belles Program” held on June 19, 1959, there was a countywide beard judging as well as an “Old-Fashioned Style Show, Costume Contest and Bathing Beauty Contest.” Later that evening, there was a “Remington Rand Beard Shaving Contest,” apparently a nod to the company that introduced the first electric shaver to the U.S. market in 1937.