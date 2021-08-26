SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS – The Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) announced that Thomas J. (Tom) Chamberlain has been elected treasurer of the IBA’s Board of Directors for 2021-22, according to a news release. The election was Aug. 12 during the organization’s virtual Annual Conference.
Chamberlain is executive vice president and chief lending officer at Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association. He is responsible for managing the lending activities for the bank’s eight offices located in Danville, Champaign, Savoy, Hoopeston, Watseka, Clifton and Bourbonnais in Illinois, and Osage Beach, Missouri. He began his employment with Iroquois Federal in July of 2004 as vice president and manager of the Danville Office. Prior to joining Iroquois Federal, he was employed by First Mid Bank & Trust for 18 years.
Chamberlain earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and his MBA from Eastern Illinois University. He is a graduate of the Illinois Agricultural Leadership Program, and the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania, where he also earned the Wharton Leadership Certificate. Over the years, Chamberlain has been chairman of the Illinois Bankers Education Services, Inc. Board, chairman of the Illinois Bankers PAC Board, vice chair of the IBA Government Relations Committee, chairman of the IBA Ag Credit School Committee, and has served as a member of the IBA Education, Audit, Nominating and Scholarship Committees. He is the current co-chair of the American Bankers Association Commercial Real Estate Committee.
Chamberlain has volunteered and served in leadership roles for several community organizations including president of the Danville Area Community College Foundation, president of the Schlarman Foundation, board chair of the United Way of Danville, board chair of Vermilion Advantage economic development organization, president of the Rotary Club of Tuscola, president of the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce, president of Main Street Tuscola, Grand Knight of the Mattoon Knights of Columbus, and president of the Mid-Illinois Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
“The IBA is pleased and honored to have Tom serve as treasurer of our Board,” said 2021-22 IBA Chair Michelle Gross, State Bank of Bement. “He has proven to be a great asset to the association’s Board of Directors.”
The Illinois Bankers Association is a full-service trade association dedicated to creating a positive business climate that benefits the entire banking industry and the communities they serve, according to information provided. Founded in 1891, the IBA brings together state and national banks and savings banks of all sizes.