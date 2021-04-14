Plans are underway for the 68th Annual Buckley and Buckley-Loda High School Alumni Banquet in June.
The event is set for Saturday, June 12 at 103 East in Buckley.
The festivities include a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Classes marking anniversaries are encouraged to ask about reserve seating for their class.
Cost to attend is $25 per person. Reservations are required by June 5 and may be made by calling the Buckley State Bank at (217) 394-2531.
For additional information, contact Les Dippel at (217)369-5271.