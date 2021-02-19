Beverly Gronemeyer
Beverly Gronemeyer, 87 of Paxton passed away February 18, 2021 at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. February 22, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Visitation will be 3-4 p.m. February 21 at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E Pells Street, Paxton.
Along with her husband, Don she is survived by her children, Kathryn (Robert) DeWaele of Summerville, SC, Dr. Robert Gronemeyer of Michigan City, IN, Mary (Dave) Kiester of Manhattan, IL, Patricia (Jim) Wray of Paxton, Margaret “Peggy” Gronemeyer of Paxton; 10 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Ford County Homeless Pets or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.