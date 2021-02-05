Applications for the 2021 Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois Educational Scholarship are now available at the GCMS and PBL High School guidance offices and at the Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois branches in Paxton and Melvin. Scholarship information and application forms are also available through pblunit10.com.
The intent of the award is to assist a graduating high school senior living within the Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school districts to continue his or her education beyond high school at a university, college, or trade/vocational school. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Education Foundation administers the application and selection process for the award of one $8,000 scholarship, which consists of up to four $2,000 annual award payments made to the institution of higher education where the student is enrolled. To be eligible, an applicant must have maintained a minimum of a 3.0 grade-point average based on a 4.0 system through the seventh semester of high school. Applicants are evaluated on three criteria: academic achievement, participation and leadership in school and community activities, and a written essay.
Applications for the 2020-2021 school year must be postmarked no later than March 1, 2021 and must be mailed directly to the following address: PBL Education Foundation, Farmers-Merchants Scholarship, P.O. Box 192, Paxton, IL 60957. Any application not postmarked by March 1 will be ineligible for consideration for the scholarship. For more information concerning this scholarship, please contact the PBL Education Foundation through the PBL Guidance Department.
The Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, with offices in Paxton and Melvin, has provided financial services to the area since 1914. In keeping with its tradition of community service and commitment to the education of future civic and business leaders, the Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois established an educational scholarship for the first time for the 1999-2000 school year. Over the past twenty one years, Farmers-Merchants National Bank has provided $168,000 in scholarship money.