PAXTON ─ A Paxton bakery owner hopes to open the dining room at her new, bigger location soon.
Owner Dawn Long said Mareci’s Bakery will be able to seat about 50 customers at its new home, the former Country Thyme Tea Room at 595 S. Elm St. Mareci’s reopened on Feb. 15 after closing Feb. 6 for the move from 442 S. Market St. The building’s owner put in a drive-through window, electrical, plumbing and a gas line to accommodate the bakery’s equipment.
Long opened Mareci’s Bakery: Sweet Temptations and Coffee Creations in October 2017, buying it as a turnkey business. “I’ve been baking/cooking since I was really young, with my grandma, mom, aunt and sister,” Long said. “Everything fell into place, so I knew it was meant to be.”
With the dining room, Long plans to host baby and bridal showers, birthday parties, private meetings, reunions, funeral lunches, paint parties and other craft workshops. “We also hope to have kids in after school to hang out and do homework and get a snack,” she said.
“We hope to increase our hours as we increase our menu, and our dining room opens,” Long added, noting that changes will be posted on Facebook.
The bakery’s hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday Mareci’s is closed unless it is rented out.
Mareci’s offers a hot coffee flavor of the day and cold brew, frozen coffee drinks, iced coffee made with cold brew and housemade sweet cream, and there is an espresso machine to make hot or iced lattes. In addition to coffee drinks, there are smoothies, hot or frozen hot chocolate, and non-coffee frappes. Mareci’s boasts over 60 syrup flavors to add to drinks.
The food menu includes doughnuts, cinnamon rolls, several danishes and turnovers, pastries, cookies and more. For breakfast, there are breakfast burritos, and on Thursday, Friday and Saturday there are biscuits and gravy. For lunch, Mareci’s offers calzones and salads, wraps and original or cranberry pecan chicken salad croissants. “We are working to expand all aspects of our menu, from breakfast to dinner,” Long said.
Mareci’s customers enjoy being able to come in and order or pickup their carryout and see the goodies in the case. “Our customers are very excited for us,” Long said. “We feel the possibilities are endless with the opportunity we have been given. We want to become the place for everyone to come enjoy great food with family and friends.”