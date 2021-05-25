Braden Roesch | Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley baseball
- Why he’s Athlete of the Week: Roesch did it all for the Falcons during a 10-1 victory against a LeRoy team that had won eight of its last nine games. The senior struck out 15 opponents in a complete-game performance, during which he allowed just three hits. Roesch also went 2 for 4 with two RBI at the plate.
- From Roesch: “They’re one of the better teams in our conference. My goal was to hopefully give them their first loss (in league play). It did feel good. I started to get a little sluggish (toward the end), but I pushed through it. My fastball was competitive. My biggest issue has always been control, and I was throwing strikes ... and my curveball was really good too.”
- He needs tickets to see ... a Cubs game, maybe a World Series game. That would be cool.
- One movie he could watch over and over is ... “Greater.” It’s a football movie. I’ve watched that a couple times over and over. It’s about a kid who works really hard, and he walked on at Arkansas to play football and became an All-American and then died in a car accident. It’s just a good movie.
- If he could choose one super power, it would be ... to have ultraspeed because I’m not very fast, so I’d like to know what that’s like.
- The social media platform he uses most is ... Snapchat. I use that to communicate a lot. But Twitter’s my favorite because it’s funny, and I think it’s a good news and sports platform where I can get a lot of information.
- His biggest pet peeve is ... when people are drinking water next to me and they take huge gulps. I don’t like that.
- His favorite baseball memory is ... my freshman year, it was our first game of regionals and I had to come in for relief for the last two innings and we were only winning by one against Central Catholic. I got the bases loaded (and) got out of the jam in the last inning. It was pretty exciting.
- His most embarrassing baseball memory is ... this year, I tried to slide and do a little jump, leap over someone, and it just didn’t work out. I kind of fell on my face a little bit.
- Before a game ... I go home and relax as much as I can. And then I show up and just do what I do.
- After a game ... hang out with my family and go get a quick bite to eat and talk about the game.
- In five years, he sees himself ... hopefully graduating college and still playing baseball somewhere.
- Honorable mention: Drew Cripe, Cerro Gordo/Bement baseball; Hayden Knott, St. Joseph-Ogden track and field; Kolton Knuffman, Monticello track and field; Daniel Renshaw, Mahomet-Seymour wrestling; Cole Stephens, Blue Ridge baseball.
Tatum DeVriese | St. Thomas More girls’ soccer
- Why she’s Athlete of the Week: DeVriese filled up the nets for the Sabers across two wins and one loss, improving the team to 5-3-2 on the season. The senior recorded a hat trick during a 4-0 shutout of Uni High, potted both STM goals in a 4-2 loss to Bloomington Central Catholic and again provided all of the offense during a 2-1 triumph versus Monticello.
- From DeVriese: “All my players, especially the back line, always have my back to get the ball up to the center mid to Molly (Hergenrother). It’s always my teammates. It’s never just me. We have not met our peak. From the beginning of the year, it was rough, just having new players on the field and having a small team this year. It really put a big role into the seniors, and just having everyone come together ... we’re like a family.”
- She needs tickets to see ... Morgan Wallen. Lately he’s been my favorite singer, and I just really like him.
- One movie she could watch over and over is ... “High School Musical 3.” It’s always been my favorite movie since it came out, and just being a senior this year, it being one last time, made me think about all the memories I’ve had at STM.
- If she could choose one super power, it would be ... invisibility. I just feel like spying on people would be so cool without you being there.
- The social media platform she uses most is ... Snapchat. I always like to connect with my friends, and that’s how I do it.
- Her biggest pet peeve is ... I don’t really have one, but I would say someone chewing really loud.
- Her favorite soccer memory is ... my sophomore year, playing in the snow (at practice) and Coach (James) Johnson saying, ‘This is perfect soccer weather.’ I just laughed and said, ‘We are not playing in the snow.’
- Her most embarrassing soccer memory is ... toe-balling the ball.
- Before a match ... I usually have a 5-hour Energy and sometimes Goldfish. It depends on where we’re playing.
- After a match ... I go home and take a shower right away.
- In five years, she sees herself ... hopefully having a job for interior design. That’s my goal.
- Honorable mention: Baylee Cosgrove, Paxton-Buckley-Loda softball; Allison Deck, Urbana softball; Shayne Immke, St. Joseph-Ogden softball; Brynlee Keeran, Salt Fork track and field; Kelsey Moore, Arcola track and field.