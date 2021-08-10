Each facility has had three vaccine clinics and ongoing outreach programs. Staff were surveyed about what their objections to getting vaccinated were, and the company has tried to address each objection with correct information, Wilson said.
There have been Zoom meetings and pro-vaccine emails, he said, but the biggest objection — and most difficult one to overcome — has been ungrounded fears that the vaccine would affect fertility.
The other big objection from staff members is the same one Young hears: that the vaccines don’t yet have full FDA approval, Wilson said.
The company has been keeping a close eye on the FDA approval process, Wilson said.
Recent reports project the FDA will grant full approval for Pfizer vaccine in early September, and Wilson said, “I think that will help.”
Why not make vaccination for long-term-care staffs mandatory, as the state did, effective Oct. 4, for employees at state-operated congregate living facilities?
Wilson said it would be hard for individual long-term-care facilities to do that given the worker shortage and need to maintain care for residents.
In the face of continued objections from some staff members, facilities are doing their best to limit opportunities for COVID-19 to enter their buildings with continued masking, testing, screening of visitors and the ways deliveries of supplies are received, Wilson said.
Young said Accolade Healthcare of Danville has also continued masking requirements, rigorous cleaning and promoting healthy lifestyles and choices for staff members.
A note about the data: Vaccination percentages provided by the state are taken from data that nursing homes are required to report to the federal government.
Vaccination rates may not have been consistently reported. Melaney Arnold, a spokeswoman for the state health agency, said it found some facilities reported only vaccinations for the skilled care and intermediate care portions of their operations and others reported for their entire campuses.
“We encourage facilities to be transparent with their residents, staff and public about vaccination rates,” Arnold said. “We also encourage health care employers to mandate vaccination for their workers.”
Clark-Lindsey Village is one example of a senior living campus with multiple levels of living and care options, from independent living to skilled nursing and memory care.
“The (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) data is only for facilities that provide care,” said Clark-Lindsey spokeswoman Karen Blatzer. “We are not required to report independent living statistics.
“All residents in Meadowbrook Health Center and The Green House Home are vaccinated,” she said. “All staff who are able are vaccinated throughout Clark-Lindsey’s campus.”
How they fare
Vaccination percentages provided by the state for individual long-term-care facilities in area counties as of July 18, in order of most to least staff vaccinated.
- — Accolade Healthcare of Danville Administrator Jason Young said the facility’s staff rate is closer to 35 percent.
County Facility Residents (%) Staff (%)
Champaign County
Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana 98.9 84.3
Illini Heritage, Champaign 70.0 60.8
Country Health Care, Gifford 98.5 60.0
University Rehab, Urbana N/A N/A
C-U Nursing & Rehab, Savoy N/A N/A
DeWitt
Farmer City Rehan 97.7 82.4
Manor Court of Clinton 92.4 62.5
Douglas
Tuscola Health Care Center 86.3 63.2
Arcola Health Care Center 89.3 62.5
Newman Rehab 100.0 44.0
Arthur Home 77.2 32.5
Ford
Piper City Rehab 91.4 81.0
Heritage Health, Gibson City 87.0 76.9
Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City 100.0 51.7
Accolade Healthcare Paxton Senior Living 85.1 49.4
Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells 85.5 39.2
Piatt
Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello 97.4 81.6
Bement Health Care Center 93.1 77.4
Vermilion
Colonial Manor, Danville 85.9 62.8
- Accolade Healthcare of Danville74.3 62.8
Hawthorne Inn, Danville 90.6 33.0
Heritage Health, Hoopeston 74.5 28.8
Gardenview Manor, Danville 53.8 27.9
Arcadia Care Danville 71.4 18.4