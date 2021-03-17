Ag Drainage Inc. (ADI) is offering seven $1,500 scholarships to graduating seniors who have demonstrated an interest in agriculture or related fields. Scholarships will be awarded in the Illinois counties of Adams, Brown, Ford, Fulton, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler. One scholarship will be awarded per county.
“ADI is honored to be able to support some exceptional ag students as they further their education and become the next generation of industry leaders,” said Jordan Stults, Human Resources Manager.
The scholarship application is available at high school guidance counselors’ or ag advisors’ offices. The deadline to submit will be Friday, April 16.
To be eligible for consideration, an applicant must:
- Be a high school graduate or graduating in 2021.
- Be accepted for enrollment or be enrolled at a post-secondary school.
- Exhibit potential for successful completion of course of study and be a full-time student.
- Be a resident of Illinois.
“We’re looking forward to another year of competitive scholarship applications and getting to know some top tier local ag students in the process,” Stults said.
ADI (with parent company C & L Tiling, Inc.) is a family owned and operated business that has provided water table management and farm drainage systems for over 35 years. ADI offers company owned manufacturing through Timewell Drainage Products and is the only installer in the nation that’s able to offer a comprehensive resin to outlet warranty. For more information on ADI and pattern tiling, visit agdrainage.com.