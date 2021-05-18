RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 14-3 3 Maroons picked up superb wins against St. Joseph-Ogden, Centennial, St. Thomas More and didn’t lose in their first 11 competitions.
2. Mahomet-Seymour 14-2 1 Bulldogs went perfect in Apollo Conference play and were spotless in final 12 matches overall, only losing locally to SJ-O.
3. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16-2 2 Panthers earned big win late in season against Champaign Central and captured Sangamon Valley Conference championship.
4. St. Thomas More 18-2 4 Sabers finished season with unbeaten Illini Prairie Conference ledger, including two victories against SJ-O. Also topped Centennial.
5. St. Joseph-Ogden 17-3 5 Spartans bounced Mahomet-Seymour early in season and only came up short against St. Thomas More and Champaign Central.
6. Salt Fork 11-2 7 Storm had a few hiccups late in the season but still finished atop the Vermilion Valley Conference, at one stage winning 10 matches straight.
7. Milford 16-2 6 Bearcats avenged early loss to Salt Fork by knocking off Storm with VVC champion decided, and only other defeat came to a 14-win Watseka.
8. Unity 9-5 8 Rockets’ record misleading due to lengthy COVID-19 pause, but found its footing and took Paxton-Buckley-Loda and St. Thomas More to three.
9. Centennial 8-8 10 Chargers reached Big 12 Conference tournament final and fell to Normal Community, avenging prior loss to Normal West to get to that point.
10. Watseka 14-5 — Warriors won final five matches — including handing Milford its second loss — and suffered two losses to PBL, another to Champaign Central