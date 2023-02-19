DANVILLE — Vermilion County voters on April 4 will again be asked to approve a 1 percent sales-tax increase that would benefit county schools.
County voters rejected the increase, formally known as the county school facilities sales tax, in 2018 and 2020.
Aaron Hird, Vermilion County superintendent of schools, said both previous defeats were by narrow margins.
“It’s been very close both times that it failed,” Hird said. “If you take a look at the voting ... there are precincts where it passed narrowly and some where it passed overwhelmingly.”
He said the reverse was also true.
Voters in Danville, where 43 percent of the county’s students attend school, provided the margin of defeat.
“Both times they were presented, if you remove the Danville precincts, it passed both times,” Salt Fork Superintendent Phil Cox said, adding that 62 percent of the voters in his district voted in favor of it.
He said Danville has a sales-tax rate of 9.25 percent, and the city’s mayors have come out against the increase in previous elections. Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he will do so again this year.
“I will be taking a stand against it, as I have in the past,” Williams said.
Cox and Westville Superintendent Seth Miller were present when the Vermilion County Board met Tuesday evening, and both explained the ramifications of the sales tax. The board, however, voted 22-1 to postpone taking a stance on the proposal.
In January, Hird filed to have the question placed on the ballot after 10 of the 11 school districts in the county directed him to do so. Danville was the lone exception.
The ballot question reads, “Shall a retailers’ occupation tax and a service occupation tax (commonly referred to as ‘sales tax’) be imposed in Vermilion County at a rate of one (1) percent to be used exclusively for school facility purposes, school resource officers and mental health professionals?”
The increase, if approved, would not apply to groceries and medicine, vehicles, mobile homes and several areas related to farming. They include the purchase of seed and fertilizer and other farm inputs, plus farm equipment.
A variety of projects could benefit from the additional money, including renovation of existing schools or construction of new ones, reducing property taxes, providing mental-health services and hiring additional school resource officers, or fire-prevention and other life-safety improvements. It could also be used to pay off debt and reduce property taxes.
It cannot be used to pay for teacher salaries, supplies, books, buses or operating costs.
Cox said his goal by attending the county board meeting “was not to tell people how to vote. It was to explain the reason why our board put it on the ballot, to provide information.”
He said more than half of the counties in Illinois, including neighboring Champaign County, have already passed such an increase.
Passage could benefit those paying property taxes, he said, allowing school boards to abate those taxes and instead use sales-tax proceeds.
“That’s what my board has said they will do,” Cox said. “The reason my board likes it is ... that non-Vermilion County residents also contribute to it. It’s a wider tax base than just Vermilion County.”
Miller said he plans to hold informational meetings on the proposal in the Westville district to explain what the increase is, what does not get taxed, how the money can be used and who can decide how it’s used. He noted the meetings will be informational only, not trying to convince voters how to cast their votes.
“Our school board has made plans on how that money would be used,” Miller said. “The board in December adopted a resolution to use that money to reduce property taxes.”
The money would also be used to make a debt payment rather than levying more property taxes to meet the obligation. It has been projected that approval of the sales-tax increase would result in a 12 percent reduction in the property-tax rate for homeowners, small businesses and farmers in the Westville district.
Miller said he would also like to see funds used to hire a school resource officer and improve educational opportunities.
Each district in the county would receive a portion of the money based on enrollment. Miller said the most recent projection is that Westville would receive $800,000 a year.
Besides Danville, Salt Fork and Westville, school districts in Vermilion County include Armstrong-Ellis (a K-8 district), Armstrong Township High School, Bismarck-Henning, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Potomac and Rossville-Alvin.