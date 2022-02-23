DANVILLE — A FedEx distribution center under construction on the far east side of Danville is targeted to open in the fall.
The 217,000-square-foot center is expected to employ 150 to 180 full-time workers and a couple hundred part-time and seasonal employees.
Said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.: “Danville has always been a transportation and logistics hub, and we’re thrilled that FedEx has chosen to bolster that capacity. The hundreds of new, good-paying jobs and additional shipping options will be a huge boon for citizens, businesses and our community.”
The distribution center will be located in the Southgate Industrial Park off Lynch Road, just south of Interstate 74 near the Indiana border.
In addition to its employment level at its Danville facility, FedEx will contract for package pickup and delivery services with service provider businesses that hire locally for driver, helper, manager and other positions.
FedEx chose the Danville site because of its proximity to major highways, customers’ distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees.
Williams said the company did not ask for incentives to locate at the site.
“We did help them with finding a site,” Williams said, “but in terms of any kinds of any incentives, we did not offer them any, and they did not ask for any.”
Tim Dudley, CEO of Vermilion Advantage, an economic-development entity for the region, said the 42-acre property is located within Danville’s enterprise zone, which provides state tax breaks.
Williams said being located in an enterprise zone will also enable the company to apply for abatement of a portion of its property taxes for a specified period.