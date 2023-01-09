CHAMPAIGN — Paul Faraci said that if he had the chance to talk directly to his late close friend Scott Bennett, he’d lead with a couple thoughts.
“I would probably thank him for his faith in me to replace him. These are big shoes we’re talking about,” said Faraci, 57, chosen from a field of 10 applicants to fill the 52nd District Senate seat left vacant by the Dec. 9 death of Sen. Bennett from a brain tumor.
But then Faraci would pose the following to his friend, the lawyer, statesman, husband and father: “How did you do such a great job bringing together so many different interested parties? What’s that secret?”
Faraci and three of the other applicants for the seat were present Saturday morning at the Champaign County Democratic headquarters when Champaign County Democratic party Vice Chair Cari West-Henkelman and Vermilion County Democratic party Chair Sandra Lawlyes announced Faraci as their pick to succeed Sen. Bennett.
“My primary focus was to choose a candidate who will serve the best interests of Vermilion County as Scott did,” Lawlyes said. “It’s important to keep the seat in 2024. I think he has an excellent chance.”
“The decision was very difficult because there were so many great candidates and because of the leader Scott was,” added West-Henkelman, who had the greater say in the choice since she represented the 40,766 Champaign County voters who elected Sen. Bennett, compared with the 10,114 who cast ballots in Vermilion County.
Mike Ingram, the Champaign County Democratic party chair, had transferred the selection mantle to West-Henkelman because he wanted the Senate seat and did not want to sully the process, a choice West-Henkelman said reflected Ingram’s integrity.
Ingram, fellow applicants Andy Quarnstrom and Matt Sullard and about a dozen other party faithful and friends of Sen. Bennett’s — including his widow, Stacy Bennett, State Treasurer Mike Frerichs and Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz — were at the Democratic headquarters for the announcement.
Perhaps most noticed by her absence was Carol Ammons, who had called herself the logical choice to replace Sen. Bennett based on her experience as the representative for the 103rd House district since January 2015.
Faraci said he had no advance notice that he was the choice. “I found out here,” he said.
The party leaders said they felt Faraci was the best choice for the citizens of the entire 52nd district.
West-Henkelman said Faraci, who currently serves as the City of Champaign Township assessor and has a varied background of work and public service, “brings outstanding experience and impeccable integrity” and “will serve with honor and distinction.”
Faraci has been the township assessor for five years, a post he will resign soon. He has also worked in the Illinois State Treasurer’s office, the Department of Transportation, the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, run restaurants, and served on both the Champaign County board and the Champaign city council. Married 17 years, he has a 16-year-old daughter.
He said Sen. Bennett’s death and the process to replace him in the Senate has been “a very difficult time for a lot of people.”
“What we’re talking about is democracy and we support democracy,” he said.
“Maybe having a little bit of grace for each other, regardless of what future plans are, is really important. It’s like I tell my daughter: Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes before we get too critical of how people are affected.”
Faraci said he “absolutely” intends to seek a second term in 2024. Ammons also filed campaign committee papers for a run at the seat just last week.
Stacy Bennett had put forth Faraci’s name as one of four people she and her husband thought would do well in the Senate when Scott Bennett decided in the fall not to run again in order to spend more time with his wife and 9-year-old twins.
Ammons was not one of those names, nor has she heard from her, Stacy Bennett said.
Other than making public the names of Faraci, Quarnstrom, Gianina Baker and Mary Catherine Roberson as potential replacements, Stacy Bennett said she had “zero input” in the selection process.
She was pleased that Faraci was picked. She and Scott Bennett became fast friends with Faraci and his wife, Stephanie, about a dozen years ago over fondue after an event at the Krannert Center for Performing Arts with mutual friends.
“Paul is a great listener,” she said.
Frerichs, who held Sen. Bennett’s Senate seat before being elected state treasurer in 2015, also said Faraci will “do a great job.” Frerichs has known Faraci since 2000, when they both ran for the Champaign County board.
Although not naming a person he thought should get the job, Frerichs said he “had some information to offer the advisory committee. I gave my thoughts on various candidates.”
He’s hopeful, with the replacement now chosen, that party unity will carry the day.
“In the midst of campaigns, whether it’s at the ballot box or for county chairs, various people put their names forward and they try to make their best case and they try to rally together around the ultimate winner,” Frerichs said.
“We’ve all been involved in contentious primaries before and the idea is we pull together.”
Faraci was slated to take office on Wednesday and said he’s “as prepared as anybody who has not served in the Legislature in the past.”
“My mother-in-law (Debbie Halvorson-Bush) was the state Senate majority leader for years and was in Congress for a couple of years. My wife grew up in that environment and to say that I wouldn’t have the ability to understand it as well as I do without her would be an understatement,” Faraci said.