FAMILY FUN DAY: DR. SEUSS'S BIRTHDAY PARTY – You're invited to a birthday party! Dr. Seuss's birthday party, that is. All ages are invited to join the Brook Library on March 4 at 10:30 a.m. for family fun carnival activities to celebrate the birthday of the creator of some of our favorite children's characters. For more information, please call 219-275-2471.
CODE RED: CONTINGENCY PLANNING – Join the Brook Library on March 14 at 6 p.m. for an information session presented by Purdue Extension - Newton County's Kathryn Weiss and learn about contingency planning and why it is important for your family or business. This session is part four of a four-part series focusing on getting your affairs in order. Admission is free. Registration is preferred. Call 219-275-2471.
RAINBOW WREATH – Get together with the Brook Library on March 15 at 5 p.m. as they create a festive St. Patrick's Day wreath that will brighten anyone’s day! This free class is open to anyone aged 16 and older. Space is limited. Reservations are required. Call 219-275-2471 to reserve your place or for more information.
TEEN SCENE – Calling all teens! Teens in grades 6 and up can join the Brook Public Library on March 17 at 5 p.m. to create their own Wall Art. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
100 BOOK CHALLENGE – It's time to register for Brook Public Library’s 100 Book Challenge of 2023! This is a fun, year-long reading challenge that encourages participants to set a goal and read, read, read! Readers can now track their activity virtually via Beanstack! Prefer good old pen and paper? We have paper logs available at the library as well.
CHILDREN PROGRAMMING –The Brook Library is thrilled to offer weekly reading, game, and STEAM based programming for the 2022-2023 academic year. Programming will run with the following schedule:
Mondays: Story Hour (3-5-year-olds not attended K) at 3 p.m.
Mondays: Little Wigglers (0-2-year-olds) at 4 p.m.
Tuesdays: HeyDay Tuesday (3 rd -5 th grade) at 3:30 p.m.
Wednesdays: Wacky Wednesday (K-2 nd grade) at 3:30 p.m.
Parents can stop by the library to register their children for these programs. For more information, call 219-275-2471.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES – The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on March 13 at 5 p.m.