If you were to visit Covington Christian School first thing in the morning you would likely witness the typical behaviors you would expect at a school; students chatting with each other as they hang their jackets and backpacks up, preschool children playing before class, and teachers preparing for the day. If you stayed a little while longer you would likely experience something different. You might see teachers praying together with their students before instruction begins. You would hear the prayers of three-year-olds and 13-year-olds alike as each class joins to pray before starting their lessons for the day. You would hear biblical truths being taught within the context of math, science, social studies, and English.
It is then you would realize the difference that a Christian based education can make in the life of a child. The value of a Biblical foundation during the most formative years of life should not be underestimated. Jonathan Lewis summarizes the vital importance of Christ in education in his essay titled, Education: The Bible Has More to Say Than You Think. He states, “Academic subjects should not be divorced from how they relate to God. If nothing else, our children need to see that all of life is subject to Christ; nothing is outside of His domain.” We, at CCS, could not agree more! Matthew 10:28 shows us that we are more than just a physical being (which is temporary) with a spiritual presence (which is eternal). We are actually the opposite; a spiritual being housed in a physical body. The distinction between those two ideas is critical to understand. Since our spirit is eternal, we must consider our spiritual wellness before our physical wellness. We must train the spiritual part of ourselves along with our physical part, which are our minds and bodies.
CCS has been serving families, and the community, since 1979! CCS exists to educate the whole child; mind, body, and spirit. With biblical truth as the foundation of all learning, we employ godly teachers to assist the home and the local church in developing children who have a biblical worldview featuring the preeminence of Jesus Christ. In short, CCS is a place where children learn truth.
We offer preschool (K3 and K4), elementary (K5 – 5th grade) and junior high (6th – 8th grade) classes. Our Early Childhood Program as well as our elementary and junior high are accredited by the American Association of Christian Schools (www.aacs.org). Accreditation means that CCS has been peer reviewed and has met or exceeded standards set by AACS. Because of our accreditation status, we can offer scholarships to our students, specifically, the Indiana Choice Scholarship.
In most cases, the Indiana Choice Scholarship covers 100% of the tuition and fees at CCS! In some cases, the Indiana Choice Scholarship covers approximately two-thirds of the tuition and fees. CCS also offers institutional financial aid as well. All scholarship applications are due by September 1st.
As you consider the spiritual and educational needs for your child, can I encourage you to consider Covington Christian School? Our faculty and staff would be honored to partner with your family! Contact us at 765-793-2365 or check out our website, www.covingtonchristianschool.com, for more information.