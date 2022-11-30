Danville, IL – Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School (930 Colfax St.) in Danville, Illinois on 1/7/2022 from 9:30 – 10:30am and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Updates regarding future food distributions can be found at the Foodbank’s website at www.eifoodbank.org.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank works to alleviate hunger in eastern Illinois through cooperation with a network of food pantries, agencies and programs. The Foodbank distributes donated and discounted food throughout an 18-county service area in cooperation with more than 170 member agencies and programs. Through these agencies, the Foodbank provides food to more than 350,000 people each year. Eastern Illinois Foodbank is a member of Feeding America Feeding Illinois and the United Way of Champaign County.