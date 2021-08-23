Profanity has plagued society for as long as people have had tongues in their mouths. John Bunyan, author of Pilgrim’s Progress, prior to his conversion, was so profane he could hardly speak a word without attaching a curse to it. But one thing cured him. He was standing one day before a shop window, cursing and swearing freely, and a woman passed by. She herself was a “very loose and ungodly wretch,” yet she rebuked him, saying that he was “the ungodliest fellow for swearing that ever she heard in all her life, and she further declared that he was “able to spoil all the youth in a whole town, if they but came into his company.”
Bunyan later wrote, “I wished with all my heart that I might be a little child again, that my father might learn me to speak without this wicked way of swearing; for, thought I, I am so accustomed to it that it is vain for me to think of a reformation, for I thought it never could be. I knew not how to speak unless I put an oath before and another behind, to make my words have authority.”
But the Lord so cleaned up his English language that he wrote the greatest English classic – and the most printed book outside the Bible - ever written: Pilgrim’s Progress.
James 3:1-12
New American Standard Bible
The Tongue Is a Fire
3 Do not become teachers in large numbers, my brothers, since you know that we who are teachers will incur a [a]stricter judgment. 2 For we all stumble in many ways. If anyone does not stumble in what he says, he is a perfect man, able to [b]rein in the whole body as well. 3 Now if we put the bits into the horses’ mouths so that they will obey us, we direct their whole body as well. 4 Look at the ships too: though they are so large and are driven by strong winds, they are nevertheless directed by a very small rudder wherever the inclination of the pilot determines. 5 So also the tongue is a small part of the body, and yet it boasts of great things.
See how great a forest is set aflame by such a small fire! 6 And the tongue is a fire, the very world of unrighteousness; the tongue is set among our body’s parts as that which defiles the whole body and sets on fire the course of our [c]life, and is set on fire by hell. 7 For every species of beasts and birds, of reptiles and creatures of the sea, is tamed and has been tamed by the human race. 8 But no one among mankind can tame the tongue; it is a restless evil, full of deadly poison. 9 With it we bless our Lord and Father, and with it we curse people, who have been made in the likeness of God; 10 from the same mouth come both blessing and cursing. My brothers and sisters, these things should not be this way. 11 Does a spring send out from the same opening both fresh and bitter water? 12 Can a fig tree, my brothers and sisters, bear olives, or a vine bear figs? Nor can salt water produce fresh.
Footnotes
James 3:1 Or greater condemnation; i.e., for erroneous doctrine
James 3:2 Or hold in check
James 3:6 Or existence, origin
Though this passage is addressed to teachers of the word we must also remember that we are all teachers before someone. We all have someone who looks up to us and is modeling their lives after our example. We are always being observed by others and our actions might become their standard of living out their lives. That is something to think about.
When James speaks of stumbling he isn’t talking about tripping over a stone or some other obstacle in your path. He is speaking of our actions. We stumble and don’t fulfill our Christian walk as we should. In other words: we slip up and fail to do our best for Christ and His Kingdom.
Do you claim to be perfect? Do you imply that by your attitude and words when looking down or speaking down to others? We are all failures when it comes to perfection. Once we understand that, we can be more useful to Yahweh and our fellowman.
If you have ever handled a horse, you know that the bit in his mouth makes it a lot easier to keep him under control.
If you have ever guided a boat you know that the rudder determines the direction of the whole vessel. If it has an outboard motor the boat’s direction is determined by which way you turn the handle. Don’t you wish controlling our tongue was that easy?
Our tongue is a small part of our body, yet it can stir things up pretty quick if we are not careful how we use it. More than once I have hurt someone with my tongue and snarly speech. It is not easy to keep the tongue in control if my mind isn’t in gear. How about you?
Do you like what comes out of your mouth? Bunyan learned from his father to speak with a foul tongue. What has your child learned from your tongue? Is that the heritage you want to leave behind when all is said and done?
With Yahweh’s help we can clean up our minds and thus improve what we say with our tongue. Unless we are spending time in the Holy Scriptures and talking with Yahweh on a regular basis we are not going to clean up our speech. When the wrong words come to mind, be sure you think about what those word’s impact on the hearer might be before you speak.
Bunyan learned how to clean up his speech and so can we. Do we want to? Do we care enough to be a better example and clean up our foul minds and foul mouths and make this planet a better place for all of us? Think about it.
For more information, Pastor David W. Cheatwood may be reached at info@hedrickchurchofgod.org