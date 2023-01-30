DLO Musical Theatre to Present Ghost the Musical February 10th, 11th, and 12th at the historic Fischer Theater.
Directed by Jodi Prosser-Muller, with music direction by Tyler Thompson, and adapted from the hit film by its Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin, Ghost the Musical follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam’s untimely death. The bond of love transcends the boundaries of life itself to grow stronger and more fully realized. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger.
Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death.
Ghost the Musical is a poignant romance that builds comedy, suspense, and deeply felt emotion to an ethereal climax that you will never forget.
Showtimes are February 10th and 11th at 7:30pm, and February 12th at 2:30pm. Tickets are $22 if purchased in advance, $25 at the door, $7 for students.
Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased online at dlomusicaltheatre.com or atthefischer.com, or at the Fischer box office.