CHAMPAIGN — A week after getting scathing reviews, mainly in the form of social media posts from angry fans, the University of Illinois announced changes on Monday afternoon the DIA said “will be made to improve patron experiences.”
Long lines that delayed fans getting into Memorial Stadium in time for the start of the Illini’s 38-6 win against Wyoming on Aug. 27 and long lines at the concession stands prompted Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman to issue a public apology last Tuesday.
Among the changes announced on Monday before Virginia (1-0) plays at Illinois (1-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign:
— At the five portal entrances around Memorial Stadium, additional scanners will be assigned and security bag checks will be separated from Express/ADA lines to help the flow move faster. Signs at each entrance will direct fans to the correct lines. Fans without bags to check will now be able to move through the Express/ADA security lines without being delayed by those requiring a bag search.
— Additional water stations will be available to aid in less congestion at the primary concession stands, with an emphasis on more water locations in the east stands, horseshoe and north student sections. Three added sales locations for only Dasani bottles of water will be added. Fans can continue to carry clear, empty plastic bottles, or sealed plastic water bottles, into Memorial Stadium. But the reusable water bottles need to be clear in order to be allowed through security.
— The DIA “highly” encourages fans to enter Memorial Stadium early to avoid possible long lines. The venue that seats 60,670 opens to the general public 90 minutes prior to kickoff, with premium seating fans allowed to enter two hours prior to kickoff.
— Fans are also “highly encouraged,” to download the mobile tickets to their smartphone wallet in advance of joining a portal line to make for quicker entrance.
— Fireworks will be shot off one hour prior to kickoff and also 25 minutes to kickoff, encouraging those who are tailgating to make their way to Memorial Stadium.