DEMOTTE - The DeMotte Town Council re-elected each elected member Dec. 27 to hold the same positions in 2022 as they had over the last year.
Jeff Cambe will again serve as council president and Alana Bauman will continue as both vice-president and parks commisioner.
Additionally, Mark Boer will keep on as police commissioner, Dale Eenigenburg as street commissioner and Terry Schultz as sewer commissioner.
Police Chief Tom Jarrette provided the board with two quotes for new police portable radios that would allow officers to communicate on both VHF and 800 megahertz frequencies, saying it had become a safety issue with different area departments on different types of radios. The board agreed and authorized the purchase of six new dual-band radios at a cost of $18,390.
The board also discussed the need for a new truck for the Sewer Department and two quotes were presented. The purchase of a F-450 with a 20-foot crane was authorized at a cost of $99,164 from Lin-Co.
Streets Superintendent Jeff Powers reported that two street light assemblies had recently fallen from its mountings. One near Spencer Park appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and the other, in front of DeMotte Elementary, appeared to have vibrated loose.
He further stated he had Circle R Electric check the remaining lights of that type and the rest were OK, but several of the set screws were tightened. The company did recommend a cable retaining system be added and he will be working with them on doing so.
Town Manager Michael Caine presented pay requests for various water and street projects currently underway around town. He also requested the reappointment of Emily Waddle as town attorney and her associate, Luis Vallejo, as the town representative on the Plan Commission and BZA. Both were approved.
Caine also presented a new graphic to be used on all official documents and seals.
Finally, Caine requested the transfer of 2021 budget remnants to payroll. This was also authorized per Treasurer Peggy Michelin, who also advised that both Fall Settlements and the 2022 budget had been certified.
Vallejo, representing Waddle, presented the Clerk-Treasurer Ordinance that clarifies the required duties and pay scale, as well as the 2022 Town Office Holiday Schedule. Both were approved. An ordinance authorizing Caine to sign specified documents as necessary representing the town was also read and approved.
The town engineer was not present but Caine advised that the East Division updates were progressing and that Abonmarche had advised that they should be able to let bids in April and start construction by July, at the latest, to complete the project, He also advised that they are on schedule for the new water facility and should begin pumping in January with capacity reached by February.
The board was also advised that the Town Hall and Police Department generator had failed to start during the power outage and that it will need either repairs or replacement.